Mike Gundy went wild in Oklahoma State locker room after win

After back-to-back losses to South Alabama and Iowa State, few teams needed to pick up a victory more than Oklahoma State. And they got exactly that on Friday night, defeating the Kansas State Wildcats, 29-21, to improve to 3-2 on the season. Then, led by head coach Mike Gundy, they partied like it was 1999.

Standing in the center of his players in the locker room, Gundy let it all hang loose and the team followed his lead.

STOP EVERYTHING YOU’RE DOING AND WATCH THIS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/Mm2srjtHWD — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 7, 2023

“They worked their butt off the last two weeks. I’m really proud of our players, really proud of our coaches,” Gundy told reporters after the game, via On3. “I didn’t think we did a very good job of coaching [the last two weeks]. I thought we were excellent tonight. The players bought in. They didn’t let the outside noise affect them.”

The outside noise may not have impacted them, but the inside noise had everyone bouncing after the game.

“The fans and the blackout was unbelievable,” Gundy said of the fans. “Pretty impressive. This is a hell of a place to play college football and we’re a sell out now. Our people simply love Oklahoma State football and they looked awesome tonight and helped us win the game.”

Oklahoma State will be back at it next week against Kansas and Gundy is hopeful he’ll be able to go viral for his sweet dance moves once again.