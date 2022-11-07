 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 6, 2022

Reason Mike Leach was folding chairs on Mississippi State sideline revealed

November 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Mike Leach on the sidelines

Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach argues a call while playing against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Leach was spotted folding some chairs on Mississippi State’s sideline during his team’s 39-33 win over Auburn on Saturday. He wasn’t doing it as some sort of stadium maintenance effort.

No, Leach was folding the chairs because he didn’t think some of his offensive players deserved to sit down. Leach pulled the move after meeting with his offense following an interception.

Leach has been picking on his wide receivers in particular recently. A few weeks ago, he joked that they would lose their arms if they didn’t start using their hands more.

Leach operates a pass-heavy offense. Quarterback Will Rogers went 42/59 for 357 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. The team blew a 24-6 halftime lead and needed a late field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime, where they prevailed.

It’s no wonder Leach was unhappy and didn’t feel some of his offensive players hadn’t earned their seat.

Article Tags

Mike Leach
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus