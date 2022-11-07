Reason Mike Leach was folding chairs on Mississippi State sideline revealed

Mike Leach was spotted folding some chairs on Mississippi State’s sideline during his team’s 39-33 win over Auburn on Saturday. He wasn’t doing it as some sort of stadium maintenance effort.

No, Leach was folding the chairs because he didn’t think some of his offensive players deserved to sit down. Leach pulled the move after meeting with his offense following an interception.

Coach Leach had a discussion with his receivers, and shortly after he took all of the chairs up. pic.twitter.com/8J6EVkDubz — Jonathan Flippo⚜️ (@JonathanFlippo) November 6, 2022

Leach has been picking on his wide receivers in particular recently. A few weeks ago, he joked that they would lose their arms if they didn’t start using their hands more.

Mike Leach is worried if his receivers refuse to use their hands, they might end up like the dinosaurs. For reference, Leach was "a big dinosaur guy" growing up. pic.twitter.com/C6p9krKg5N — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) October 23, 2022

Leach operates a pass-heavy offense. Quarterback Will Rogers went 42/59 for 357 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. The team blew a 24-6 halftime lead and needed a late field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime, where they prevailed.

It’s no wonder Leach was unhappy and didn’t feel some of his offensive players hadn’t earned their seat.