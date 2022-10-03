Mike Leach gave reporter some wedding advice

Mike Leach is known for having no filter, and one college football reporter decided to take advantage of that quality by seeking some advice from the Mississippi State coach on Saturday.

Alyssa Lang of SEC Network interviewed Leach on the field following Mississippi State’s big 42-24 win over Texas A&M. Lang informed the zany coach that she is in the process of planning a wedding with her husband, Trevor. She asked if Leach has any advice, and he basically told her to stop planning.

“Whatever you and Trevor decide, I would kind of keep it on the down low, which you’ve failed to do that,” Leach said. “Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t. Don’t say anything about it, but as soon as the season’s over, or even an off-week, go elope. Trust me on that. Go elope, because basically every female in the family is gonna terrorize you guys until it’s over. Once it’s over, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over and you cruise along and have a happy marriage and a happy life.”

You can see the funny exchange below:

No football coach has stronger opinions on weddings than Mike Leach After we talked about the win, I got some advice straight from the source.. Coach Leach, big elopement guy 😂 Hi @TampaBayTre pic.twitter.com/C9pvrFsm0t — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) October 2, 2022

Leach’s advice was not all that surprising. Keep in mind he has three daughters, so he speaks from experience. This is not the first time Leach has shared his hilarious thoughts on wedding planning.