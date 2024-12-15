 Skip to main content
Navy head coach Brian Newberry trolls Army HC in interview after rivalry win

December 14, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Brian Newberry giving an interview

Brian Newberry got to dig the receipt out of his pocket after his team’s rivalry game win over the weekend.

Navy prevailed in Saturday’s annual rivalry matchup against Army, winning by a 31-13 final. It marked a big upset by Navy as Army is the No. 22-ranked team in the nation right now and had won six of the last eight meetings.

After the victory, Navy head coach Brian Newberry got petty in his on-field interview with Jenny Dell of CBS Sports.

“I’ll tell you what, we still got a football team in Annapolis,” he said.

That was a savage callback to some comments that Army head coach Jeff Monken made on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” last month. At the time, Monken took a dig at Navy, saying, “Do they still have a football program at that school?”

Newberry certainly did not forget about those comments, and now his team gets a full year’s worth of bragging rights over their West Point counterparts. It was a well-deserved victory too that saw Navy get tricky at one point with a sweet fake punt.

