Navy scores touchdown on longest play from scrimmage in school history

Navy has been playing football since 1891, but until 2024, they had never scored a 95-yard touchdown from scrimmage.

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath scored on a 95-yard run in the third quarter of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl against Oklahoma at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday. Horvath took a snap from the shotgun and faked an inside handoff to the left. A huge hole opened up down the middle of the field, and he raced through it. Horvath was nearly caught by the Sooners’ defense, but he got some good blocking downfield.

BLAKE HORVATH TAKES IT 95 YARDS TO THE HOUSE TO TIE IT UP 🔥 The longest play from scrimmage in Navy history! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/tybEhj5R9f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2024

Without that good blocking, Horvath probably would have been caught earlier. Instead, he had the long touchdown run to tie the game at 14.

Navy scored again in the fourth quarter on another Horvath touchdown to take the lead. They won after they got a stop on a 2-point conversion attempt by the Sooners.

The Midshipment finished the season at 10-3, which is their best record since 2019.