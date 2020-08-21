NCAA approves additional year of eligibility for all fall sport athletes

Student-athletes will have difficult decisions to make regarding whether or not they want to play this fall or spring, but they will not have to take their eligibility into consideration.

The NCAA on Friday approved a blanket waiver stating that all fall sport athletes will keep an additional year of eligibility regardless of whether they play this upcoming season. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic shared some details of the ruling, noting that the eligibility waiver does not necessarily guarantee students will receive the same financial aid they have now for an additional year.

The ruling is significant, as it will allow NCAA football players to play an additional year of college ball. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already postponed their fall seasons, but the ruling applies to a spring season as well. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are still hoping to play in the fall.

The NCAA’s eligibility waiver was approved on the same day a group of Big Ten parents protested outside the conference’s headquarters.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields launched a petition this week in an attempt to get the Big Ten to reinstate the season, but that is almost certainly not going to happen. Fields is one of a number of star players who may jump to the NFL in the spring rather than taking part in a postponed college season.