Report: NCAA moving toward major college football rule changes

Significant rule changes could be coming to college football as top administrators consider several measures meant to shorten games and reduce the number of plays.

A group of executives is moving toward recommending multiple rule changes, several of which would bring NCAA rules more in line with the NFL’s, according to Ross Dellenger of SI. One proposal likely to be adopted is a rule to prohibit consecutive timeouts, which would limit a coach’s ability to ice a kicker.

Another proposal that is gathering support would keep the game clock running after a first down except inside the last two minutes of each half. This is the rule used in the NFL, but would represent a major change to the college game, where the clock temporarily stops on first down to allow for the chains to be moved.

Even more radically, a fourth proposal would have the clock continue to run after an incomplete pass once the ball is re-spotted. This appears to be less likely to be recommended, but would be a massive change if it was.

The proposals are part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of plays, both to limit the length of games and to lower the risk of injury to players. A few other rule changes have sought to accomplish the same thing in recent years.

It would be very interesting to see how college coaches adapt if rules are brought in line more with the NFL. The stopped first down clock has been beneficial to many offenses during a two-minute drill, and would certainly change late-game strategy.