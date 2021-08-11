Nebraska AD has hilarious response to viral uniform hoax

No, Nebraska’s football team will not be wearing bizarre mascot-inspired uniforms during a 2021 game. That didn’t stop the school’s new athletic director from having some fun with it, though.

On Tuesday, a joke post depicting uniforms inspired by Nebraska mascot Lil’ Red went viral on social media. The post claimed that the Huskers would wear the uniforms during their Sept. 18 rivalry game against Oklahoma.

Sources | Nebraska to unveil “Lil Red” alt. uniforms vs Oklahoma September 18th. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/IkW9Y2uKA3 — Tattoo Baker (@QB1TATT00) August 11, 2021

Hilarious, but not real. The uniforms have circulated as a joke on Reddit for several years and are something of an inside joke among Nebraska fans. That was not enough to stop some verified accounts from believing they were real, including one of Nebraska’s own players, defensive back Josh Mitchell.

Don’t @ me on this post anymore…until confirmed, I refuse to believe we are wearing this trash 🗑 https://t.co/d0cq4ORydQ — Josh Mitchell (@J_Mitch05) August 11, 2021

The viral post spread enough that Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts had to make a statement clarifying that the uniforms were not actually real. He did so in a pretty hilarious tweet in which he expressed his regret in having to make such an announcement while stating that Lil’ Red would not be taking questions.

Hate to break it to everyone. There won’t be any overalls on our football uniforms this season. Lil Red will not be taking questions at this time, please respect his privacy. — Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) August 11, 2021

If you have to address something like this, you might as well have some fun with it. Considering all the problems the Nebraska-Oklahoma game has caused within the Huskers’ fanbase, those uniforms may well have broken some people.