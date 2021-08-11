 Skip to main content
Nebraska AD has hilarious response to viral uniform hoax

August 11, 2021
by Grey Papke

No, Nebraska’s football team will not be wearing bizarre mascot-inspired uniforms during a 2021 game. That didn’t stop the school’s new athletic director from having some fun with it, though.

On Tuesday, a joke post depicting uniforms inspired by Nebraska mascot Lil’ Red went viral on social media. The post claimed that the Huskers would wear the uniforms during their Sept. 18 rivalry game against Oklahoma.

Hilarious, but not real. The uniforms have circulated as a joke on Reddit for several years and are something of an inside joke among Nebraska fans. That was not enough to stop some verified accounts from believing they were real, including one of Nebraska’s own players, defensive back Josh Mitchell.

The viral post spread enough that Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts had to make a statement clarifying that the uniforms were not actually real. He did so in a pretty hilarious tweet in which he expressed his regret in having to make such an announcement while stating that Lil’ Red would not be taking questions.

If you have to address something like this, you might as well have some fun with it. Considering all the problems the Nebraska-Oklahoma game has caused within the Huskers’ fanbase, those uniforms may well have broken some people.

