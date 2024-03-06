Nick Saban makes big admission about why he decided to retire

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban has finally admitted what most already knew — the changing landscape of college athletics played a role in his decision to call it a career.

Saban stunned the sports world when he announced his retirement days after Alabama lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff. He has been openly critical of the impact the new name, image and likeness rules have had on college sports, but the 72-year-old insisted that was not a significant factor in why he retired. We can now say with certainty that it was a factor, even if it was not the factor.

ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Wednesday that provided an inside look at some of the things that led to Saban deciding the 2023 season would be his last. One of the things Saban mentioned was that he felt like his message was no longer resonating with players. He said he was “really disappointed” in the way Crimson Tide players acted after their 27-20 loss to Michigan.

Saban said it became even more clear when he met with players back in Tuscaloosa that it was time for him to walk away.

“I thought we could have a hell of a team next year, and then maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I’m going to play because they’re thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?” Saban explained. “Our program here was always built on how much value can we create for your future and your personal development, academic success in graduating and developing an NFL career on the field.

“So I’m saying to myself, ‘Maybe this doesn’t work anymore, that the goals and aspirations are just different and that it’s all about how much money can I make as a college player?’ I’m not saying that’s bad. I’m not saying it’s wrong, I’m just saying that’s never been what we were all about, and it’s not why we had success through the years.”

Saban reiterated that the ability of players to now make money is not the reason he retired. Still, that seemed like a much more honest assessment than the one he gave shortly after announcing the decision.

Saban is not the only coach who felt he could not be as effective in the new NIL era. He will not be the last one who is driven away in part because of the changes, either.