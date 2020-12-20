Nick Saban cashed in on bonuses with Alabama’s SEC title win

Alabama captured yet another SEC title with its win over Florida on Saturday night. While programs across the country have lost money this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Nick Saban seems to be doing just fine.

Alabama’s win over the Gators was worth $250,000 for Saban, according to USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz. Saban will receive a $50,000 bonus for winning the SEC title game and another $200,000 for Alabama earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. He has earned more than $500,000 in bonuses thus far in 2020.

The latest SEC title for Alabama is the Crimson Tide’s seventh since Saban took over the program in 2007. His success is unparalleled, even if he has tried to be modest about his salary in the past.

Alabama finishes 11-0 for the regular season and as the No. 1 team in the country. They’re looking to win their sixth national title under Saban.