Nick Saban shares what his big concern is for watching Alabama games this fall

Nick Saban has retired and will be watching college football games as a spectator this fall. That marks a major change for the legendary 72-year-old, who has been coaching for the last 50 years.

The adjustment for Saban will be a big one, for obvious reasons, but Saban says the real big adjustment will be watching Alabama games alongside his wife for the first time.

Saban was interviewed during Alabama’s annual “A-Day” spring game on Saturday. He was asked whether he would be able to enjoy games or whether he would be taking notes like a coach.

“My biggest concern is being with my head coach, Miss Terry. I’ve never had to watch a game with her so I’m kinda concerned,” Saban joked, talking about his wife.

Nick Saban spoke with Molly McGrath about experiencing A-Day as an observer, honoring Alabama traditions, watching with Miss Terry and supporting Kalen DeBoer as the Tide's leader for the future. "My biggest concern is being with my head coach, Miss Terry," Saban said. "I've… pic.twitter.com/H5AMdTJycE — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) April 13, 2024

That’s not the first time Saban talked about how he’s adjusting to retirement with his wife. He also talked during an interview at the Masters about how his wife has him under her thumb.

Nick Saban on if Miss Terry has gotten sick of him in retirement yet: “I’ve found out if I do my chores, then I can go play golf. So I get up early and get my chores done.” pic.twitter.com/prvL7UJ9WY — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) April 12, 2024

Plenty of golf, along with taking out the trash. That’s the life Saban definitely envisioned when he stepped down as Alabama’s head coach.