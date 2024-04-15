 Skip to main content
Nick Saban shares what his big concern is for watching Alabama games this fall

April 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban has retired and will be watching college football games as a spectator this fall. That marks a major change for the legendary 72-year-old, who has been coaching for the last 50 years.

The adjustment for Saban will be a big one, for obvious reasons, but Saban says the real big adjustment will be watching Alabama games alongside his wife for the first time.

Saban was interviewed during Alabama’s annual “A-Day” spring game on Saturday. He was asked whether he would be able to enjoy games or whether he would be taking notes like a coach.

“My biggest concern is being with my head coach, Miss Terry. I’ve never had to watch a game with her so I’m kinda concerned,” Saban joked, talking about his wife.

That’s not the first time Saban talked about how he’s adjusting to retirement with his wife. He also talked during an interview at the Masters about how his wife has him under her thumb.

Plenty of golf, along with taking out the trash. That’s the life Saban definitely envisioned when he stepped down as Alabama’s head coach.

