Nick Saban involved in car accident in Birmingham

Nick Saban was involved in a car accident in Birmingham, Ala. on Friday afternoon, according to a report.

AL.com’s Howard Koplowitz and Mike Rodak reported that the incident was minor and there were no injuries. The incident took place before the second round of the NFL Draft began.

AL.com says Saban was likely in Birmingham for his son’s wedding, which was scheduled to take place this weekend.

Saban’s Alabama program had seven players drafted this year. Evan Neal (No. 7) and Jameson Williams (No. 12) were both selected in the first round. He had two other players chosen in the second round, two more in the third, and one of his players went in the fourth.

Alabama begins their fall practice in August. They are coming off a runner-up showing in last year’s college football season.