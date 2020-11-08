Notre Dame fans storm field after win over No. 1 Clemson

Notre Dame fans were beyond thrilled over the team’s win over No. 1 Clemson in two overtimes on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.

After Clemson’s attempt to convert a 4th-and-24 in the second overtime fell short, Notre Dame won 47-40 to win the head-to-head matchup of ACC unbeaten teams.

The fans in attendance wasted no time rushing the field.

DOWN GOES NO.1! Notre Dame upset No.1 Clemson in double overtime pic.twitter.com/1UqRaUIbRL — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 8, 2020

Things got really, really crowded on the field with all the fans.

NBC announcer Mike Tirico had a classic line, saying “in the middle of a pandemic, it’s pandemonium!” Analyst Tony Dungy noted that there wasn’t much social distancing going on.

That was Notre Dame’s first win at home over a No. 1 team since their victory over Florida State in 1993.

The teams could still meet again in the ACC Championship Game, which will feature the two teams in the conference with the highest winning percentage.