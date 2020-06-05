Ohio State to resume voluntary football workouts on Monday

College football programs are taking their first steps toward bringing players back to campus to prepare for the 2020 season, and Ohio State will be clearing the way for players to resume football activities at the start of next week.

Ohio State announced on Friday that voluntary football workouts will resume Monday. The school released a lengthy list of health and safety guidelines that will need to be followed.

Like with other teams, players and staff will all be tested for COVID-19 and must test negative before they are permitted to join the team. Alabama was among the teams that resumed football activities this week, and several players reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

What makes the return of Ohio State’s football activities noteworthy is that the school’s athletic directly recently said he is not entirely comfortable with the college football season proceeding as scheduled this year. However, a survey revealed that the majority of players want to return to campuses even if other students remain home.