Oklahoma starts great new tradition to honor late Toby Keith

The University of Oklahoma began a brand new tradition on Friday night in honor of late country singer and Sooners mega fan, Toby Keith.

During intermission between the third and fourth quarters, Keith’s family took the field and shared a message with fans. They told the packed house that the only thing Keith “loved more than crimson and cream” was the “red, white and blue.”

Right on cue, Keith’s “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue” blared through the loud speakers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and tens of thousands burst into song.

Tonight OU started a new tradition of singing Toby Keith to start every 4th quarter RIP to a true legend pic.twitter.com/9QRKH2dI4A — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2024

Oklahoma had unveiled plans for the new tradition earlier in the week on their Instagram story, complete with a throwback photo of Keith wearing a sleeveless Sooners hoodie.

“The Toby Keith Tribute 3rd/4th quarter break will celebrate the Oklahoma icon, giving 85,000 fans the opportunity to sing along with the legendary Sooner super fan,” the University wrote.

Oklahoma was leading the Temple Owl, 37-3, at the end of the third quarter and eventually closed out a 51-3 win — a dominating start to the 2024 season.

Keith, who passed away on February 5 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer, would have been proud of his favorite team.