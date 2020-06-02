Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending protest

Oklahoma State star linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa.

Ogbongbemiga shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday and cautioned others to take care of themselves and stay safe.

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

Ogbongbemiga had 100 tackles for the Cowboys last season, including 15.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

The redshirt senior from Alberta, Canada is a team captain and made First Team Academic All-Big 12 three times.