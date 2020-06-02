pixel 1
Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending protest

June 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

Oklahoma State star linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa.

Ogbongbemiga shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday and cautioned others to take care of themselves and stay safe.

Ogbongbemiga had 100 tackles for the Cowboys last season, including 15.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

The redshirt senior from Alberta, Canada is a team captain and made First Team Academic All-Big 12 three times.

