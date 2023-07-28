 Skip to main content
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has massive contract buyout

July 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dan Lanning in a headset

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks like what they have seen from Dan Lanning and are doing what they can to prevent him from leaving.

Lanning received a contract extension from Oregon that runs through 2028. According to 247 Sports’ Matt Prehm, the contract includes a $20 million buyout.

The buyout takes effect if Lanning leaves at any point prior to 2028.

Lanning’s deal calls for him to receive a raise from $4.7 million to $7 million this season. His salary will increase by $200,000 per year for the duration of the deal. The contract is fully guaranteed, too.

According to CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee, Lanning will “receive up to three automatic one-year extensions for winning 10 or more games in the regular season.” Lanning will also receive a $500,000 bonus for winning the College Football Playoff.

Lanning was hired by Oregon as their head coach in December 2021. The former Georgia defensive coordinator went 10-3 in his first season with the Ducks. He will be very expensive for another program to poach.

Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks football Oregon Football
