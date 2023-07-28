Oregon coach Dan Lanning has massive contract buyout

The Oregon Ducks like what they have seen from Dan Lanning and are doing what they can to prevent him from leaving.

Lanning received a contract extension from Oregon that runs through 2028. According to 247 Sports’ Matt Prehm, the contract includes a $20 million buyout.

Dan Lanning's buyout is massive. Should he leave at any point before the final game of his seventh year of his new deal, he owes the school 20 million. If that's not a sign he is here for the long haul, I don't know what is. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) July 27, 2023

The buyout takes effect if Lanning leaves at any point prior to 2028.

Lanning’s deal calls for him to receive a raise from $4.7 million to $7 million this season. His salary will increase by $200,000 per year for the duration of the deal. The contract is fully guaranteed, too.

According to CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee, Lanning will “receive up to three automatic one-year extensions for winning 10 or more games in the regular season.” Lanning will also receive a $500,000 bonus for winning the College Football Playoff.

Lanning was hired by Oregon as their head coach in December 2021. The former Georgia defensive coordinator went 10-3 in his first season with the Ducks. He will be very expensive for another program to poach.