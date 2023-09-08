 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 8, 2023

2 remaining Pac-12 schools take legal action against conference

September 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
George Kliavkoff speaks with the media

Oct 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff during Pac-12 Media Day at Pac-12 Network Studios. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The two remaining schools with a long-term commitment to the Pac-12 have taken legal action against the conference as they seek to secure their future.

Oregon State and Washington State announced Friday that they are suing the conference, as well as commissioner George Kliavkoff, to ensure that they have control over the Pac-12 Board of Directors. In a statement, the schools say that other members of the Pac-12 that have signaled their intention to leave still maintain control of the board, and that Kliavkoff has asked that they adopt a “go forward governance approach” on decisions they are faced with. The two remaining schools argue that allowing the departing schools a say in governance threatens “immediate and irreparable harm,” as it could preclude Washington State and Oregon State from “potentially rebuilding the conference.”

While not a massive surprise, this does demonstrate just how bad things have gotten in the Pac-12. With every school but these two set to move to another conference, Oregon State and Washington State are desperate to keep control of their own destiny, so to speak.

This may only be the beginning of litigation regarding the future of the Pac-12, with the remaining schools said to be considering one radical proposal to keep the brand alive.

Article Tags

George KliavkoffOregon State FootballPac-12Washington State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus