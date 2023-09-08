2 remaining Pac-12 schools take legal action against conference

The two remaining schools with a long-term commitment to the Pac-12 have taken legal action against the conference as they seek to secure their future.

Oregon State and Washington State announced Friday that they are suing the conference, as well as commissioner George Kliavkoff, to ensure that they have control over the Pac-12 Board of Directors. In a statement, the schools say that other members of the Pac-12 that have signaled their intention to leave still maintain control of the board, and that Kliavkoff has asked that they adopt a “go forward governance approach” on decisions they are faced with. The two remaining schools argue that allowing the departing schools a say in governance threatens “immediate and irreparable harm,” as it could preclude Washington State and Oregon State from “potentially rebuilding the conference.”

Oregon State and Washington State announce their legal action. pic.twitter.com/Bf9HyBPpmW — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 8, 2023

While not a massive surprise, this does demonstrate just how bad things have gotten in the Pac-12. With every school but these two set to move to another conference, Oregon State and Washington State are desperate to keep control of their own destiny, so to speak.

This may only be the beginning of litigation regarding the future of the Pac-12, with the remaining schools said to be considering one radical proposal to keep the brand alive.