Pac-12 commissioner visits 1 school about possible expansion

The Pac-12 is mulling options in anticipation of UCLA and USC leaving the conference after the 2023 season, and commissioner George Kliavkoff visited with a potential new member this week.

Kliavkoff visited the SMU campus on Wednesday, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the possibility of the Mustangs joining the Pac-12 after UCLA and USC leave in 2024.

San Diego State is another school that is viewed as a logical fit for the Pac-12. That would make a lot more sense geographically than SMU, but the Pac-12 is exploring all options to strengthen their position ahead of upcoming media rights negotiations.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports recently reported that the Pac-12 could become “heavily reliant” on a digital streaming partner after USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. While SMU likely would not tip the scales in TV rights negotiations, they might be able to attract a significant number of streaming subscribers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

It seems clear that the Pac-12 will not be content remaining at 10 teams after USC and UCLA leave.

