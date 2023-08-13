Pac-12 hires notable figure to help revive conference

The Pac-12 has hired a well-known football executive to help with the major issues the conference is facing.

Oliver Luck has been hired by the Pac-12 as a consultant, according to college football reporter John Canzano. Luck will help the Pac-12 explore options now that the conference has just four teams remaining following last week’s imposion.

Luck, a former NFL quarterback, has extensive experience in executive roles across multiple levels of football. The 63-year-old was the athletic director at West Virginia from 2014-2018. Luck then served as the NCAA’s executive vice president for regulatory affairs from 2014-18. From there, Luck went on to become the CEO and commissioner of the XFL from 2018 until the league suspended operations in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck, was hired as a consultant by the Big 12 two years ago after it was announced that Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the conference for the SEC. The Big 12 wound up adding add BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.

Luck was viewed as a candidate to become the commissioner of the Pac-12 in 2021, but George Kliavkoff landed the job. The conference is now in danger of extinction because of some terrible decisions made by Kliakoff and other leaders.

Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have all left the Pac-12 for the Big 12. Oregon and Washington followed UCLA and USC to the Big Ten. Now, only Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State remain.