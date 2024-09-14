Pac-12 reportedly has interest in 2 unexpected schools

As the Pac-12 once again looks to establish itself as a major player in college sports, the league is reportedly looking to raid one conference for two unexpected schools.

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday’s “Big Noon Kickoff” that the Pac-12 has interest in adding Tulane and Memphis from the AAC, among other schools.

“Sources tell me that the Pac-12 has some interest in Tulane and Memphis from the AAC. There’s a bunch of other schools that they’re also considering,” Feldman said.

Feldman added that while UNLV makes sense as an addition, the Pac-12 would also likely have to take Nevada, which is run by the same school board. For now, that is acting as something of a deterrent. He also noted that the Pac-12 will not initially receive an automatic bid to the expanded College Football Playoff, which could make it a less interesting proposition to schools that are in a league that already has that luxury.

The Pac-12 added four new schools this week, though that only brings their number to six. The league is looking for at least two more additions on top of that, and probably more in an ideal scenario.