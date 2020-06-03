Pat Dye buried under tree grown from Toomer’s Corner trimmings

Pat Dye died on Monday at the age of 80, and the late former Auburn head coach had a very special burial.

Loran Smith of the Athens Banner-Herald published an article on Wednesday saying that Dye was buried at his farm in Notasulga, Alabama. Dye was buried wearing a white shroud and under a tree he was growing.

The tree was grown from trimmings of the famous oak trees at Toomer’s Corner, which were infamously poisoned in 2010 by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke. Dye spent six years tending to the tree and was able to grow it to about 15 feet, according to the article.

Auburn fans cherish Toomer’s Corner as a symbol of pride and victory; fans developed a tradition of rolling the trees with toilet paper after wins.

Only Ralph Jordan led Auburn’s football team to more wins than Dye, so being buried under a tree representing the famous corner is a fitting place for the late coach.