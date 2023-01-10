Pat McAfee had Nick Saban, Lee Corso in stitches during pregame show

Pat McAfee was a big addition to ESPN’s pregame show for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, and a few of his colleagues didn’t know what hit them.

McAfee brought his high-energy, WWE-promotion cutting, wild-man tendencies to what is typically a fun but straightforward show. The former NFL punter was surrounded by Nick Saban and Lee Corso as it was time to give picks. As McAfee went into wrestling promoter mode for his pick, Saban and Corso had incredible reactions. Saban couldn’t keep himself from laughing.

Nick Saban and Lee Corso take in the Pat McAfee experience. #CFP 😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/49jZAFOW2Q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2023

That was awesome. The dichotomy in personalities between McAfee and Saban couldn’t be starker, which is what made them so great next to each other.

You know you’re doing your job well if you can make Saban laugh.