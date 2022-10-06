 Skip to main content
Paul Finebaum caller makes outrageous Jimbo Fisher ‘hitman’ comment

October 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jimbo Fisher with a headset on

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A caller to “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Thursday made an absolutely outrageous comment about Jimbo Fisher.

A caller who identified himself as “Roger in Texas” discussed the Texas A&M coach. Roger began by talking about some comments Nick Saban made about fans attending Saturday’s game between the Aggies and Crimson Tide. Then Roger turned his attention to Fisher.

“As far as Jimbo’s contract, that $90 million contract, a hit man costs a lot less than that. Thank you and have a great afternoon,” the caller said.

Yeah, that is pretty wild.

We’re not suggesting that Fisher should start traveling with extra personal security. But for a fan to even think in those terms is a big concern.

Fisher got a big contract extension after going 9-1 with A&M in 2020. He followed that up with an 8-4 season, and the Aggies are 3-2 this year with losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State. The bad losses have led to talks about buyouts for Fisher, who is owed over $90 million.

