Report: Penn State, Kalani Sitake have ‘mutual interest’

Kalani Sitake on the sideline
Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks on to the field prior to their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are still looking for a new head coach to replace James Franklin, and they have their eyes on a Big 12 coach for the position.

A few different reporters on Monday said the Nittany Lions were targeting Kalani Sitake to be their next head coach. Sitake has been the head coach at BYU since 2016 and has gone 83-44 over his 10 seasons with the Cougars. His BYU squad went 11-2 last season and is 11-1 this season. They are set to face Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that there is “mutual interest” between Sitake and Penn State.

Many schools this week announced who their new head coach is. UCLA (Bob Chesney), Michigan State (Pat Fitzgerald), LSU (Lane Kiffin), Auburn (Alex Golesh), Arkansas (Ryan Silverfield), Florida (Jon Sumrall) and Stanford (Tavita Pritchard) all announced their hires within the last few days. Penn State is the last man standing of the big jobs, so to speak. Either they feel they can land Sitake, or they are not too worried about whom they will land.

Keep in mind that the Nittany Lions fired Franklin less than a year after he led them to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

.

