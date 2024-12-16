 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 16, 2024

Penn State QB Drew Allar makes huge decision ahead of CFP

December 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Drew Allar looks on

Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks on after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is hoping to lead his team to a national title this year, but he will have another opportunity next season if the Nittany Lions come up short.

Allar informed his Penn State coaches on Monday that he will return to the school for his senior year in 2025, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The decision is somewhat surprising, as Allar is already viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Many analysts had him rated as the third-best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft behind only Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. Allar would have had a great chance to be a top-10 pick had he entered the 2025 draft.

Assuming he continues to develop, Allar will now have a chance to be the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 238-pound junior has NFL size and arm strength. He has also shown he can make plays in space and does an effective job of protecting the ball.

Allar is 21-5 as a starter at Penn State. He has thrown for 2,894 yards, 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. He also has 279 rushing yards and 6 scores on the ground.

Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula announced over the weekend that he is entering the transfer portal, so he likely knew about Allar’s decision. With Penn State preparing to host SMU in the College Football Playoff on Saturday, the timing of Pribula’s decision also exposed a big flaw with transfer rules.

Article Tags

Drew AllarPenn State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus