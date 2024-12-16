Penn State QB Drew Allar makes huge decision ahead of CFP

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is hoping to lead his team to a national title this year, but he will have another opportunity next season if the Nittany Lions come up short.

Allar informed his Penn State coaches on Monday that he will return to the school for his senior year in 2025, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: Penn State star quarterback Drew Allar has informed the school’s coaching staff of his intention to return to school for his senior year in 2025. Allar is 21-5 as a Penn State starter and would loom as one of the faces of college football in 2025. pic.twitter.com/cuCCjVy3lw — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 16, 2024

The decision is somewhat surprising, as Allar is already viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Many analysts had him rated as the third-best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft behind only Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. Allar would have had a great chance to be a top-10 pick had he entered the 2025 draft.

Assuming he continues to develop, Allar will now have a chance to be the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 238-pound junior has NFL size and arm strength. He has also shown he can make plays in space and does an effective job of protecting the ball.

Allar is 21-5 as a starter at Penn State. He has thrown for 2,894 yards, 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. He also has 279 rushing yards and 6 scores on the ground.

Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula announced over the weekend that he is entering the transfer portal, so he likely knew about Allar’s decision. With Penn State preparing to host SMU in the College Football Playoff on Saturday, the timing of Pribula’s decision also exposed a big flaw with transfer rules.