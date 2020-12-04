QB recruit Jake Garcia decommits from USC

Quarterback recruit Jake Garcia has decommitted from USC in a move many saw coming.

Garcia announced the news in a note posted on Twitter. He said he still had love for his Trojans family.

The first bad sign for USC came when Garcia left California due to COVID restrictions to play his senior season in Georgia. He said at the time that his commitment to USC was “very solid,” though many others weren’t so sure.

At the time Garcia left to play in Georgia, Nebraska and Miami were mentioned as possibilities. Pete Thamel says Miami and Ole Miss are possibilities for Garcia, while Antonio Morales adds Florida State to the mix. MaxPreps has the four-star recruit as having passed for 10 touchdowns in five games for Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. this year.

Miami is listed as being “warm” in terms of Garcia’s interest level, while all other competitors are “cool.”