Football legend believes he would be a better coach than Deion Sanders

While the on-field results wound up being underwhelming, Deion Sanders brought the focus of the college football world on Colorado last season in his first year as head coach. One football legend, however, thinks he could outdo that if given the chance.

In an appearance on the Momentum Podcast, former star running back Ricky Williams said he felt he could be an excellent coach who could outdo the so-called “Deion effect.” Williams cited his one-year tenure as running backs coach at Incarnate Word, as well as his abilities as an “astrologer,” as reasons for his assertion.

NFL & Texas Longhorn legend Ricky Williams believes he would make a great college football coach. Williams believes potentially even BETTER than Deion Sanders 👀 pic.twitter.com/TVPvtV6Y2y — Momentum Podcast (@momentumpod) March 9, 2024

“I coached running backs for one year at a small college in San Antonio. I worked with those kids, and they broke records,” Williams said. “To me, I had good coaches, but the best coach I ever had was me coaching myself. I just use the same general techniques that I used to get the best out of myself to get the best out of the kids that I coach.

“It’d be bigger than the Deion effect, even if a smaller school offered me. When I say better than Deion or different than Deion, it’s because I’m an astrologer. When I’m coaching these kids, I’m not just looking at what I see with my eyes, I’m looking at something deeper. I’ll be able to access and tap into deeper levels of motivation and skill development than others, because I have that added level of clarity.”

Obviously, Williams would be leaning on some unorthodox methods here. There is no reason to believe he’ll be getting a coaching job anytime soon, but Nick Saban did once talk up his potential, so perhaps there is something to all this.

Williams did spend one year coaching running backs at Incarnate Word, but he has also been involved in plenty of other things since then. He would probably be best served sticking with those.