Scott Frost, Nebraska under NCAA investigation for potential violations

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are being investigated by the NCAA for potential violations that date back to last year.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is working to determine whether Nebraska illegally used analysts and consultants during practices and games. The university is said to have “significant video footage” proving that the practice violations took place. Frost has obtained legal counsel.

Frost’s program is also being investigated for holding organized workouts last year during the pandemic when NCAA rules prohibited it. Nebraska reportedly relocated its strength workouts to an undisclosed off-campus location so school officials would not find out.

McMurphy notes that two Nebraska assistants, analyst Jonathan Rutledge and chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, have left the program within the last eight months. That may have something to do with the NCAA probe.

Frost made Rutledge the senior special teams analyst for Nebraska last year, but Rutledge was not one of the team’s 10 full-time on-field assistants. NCAA rules state that analysts in positions like Rutledge’s can work with the head coach and other assistants but cannot have direct contact with players. Rutledge was fired on Jan. 14.

Frost announced on Aug. 6 that Lambrecht was leaving the program. A June story from the Lincoln Journal-Star credited Lambrecht with helping Nebraska navigate through a time of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the violations do not sound like they would result in serious sanctions for Nebraska, it’s possible Frost could be suspended. Frost probably doesn’t have much leeway as is, as the Cornhuskers have gone 12-20 in his first three seasons as head coach. The 2021 season was already viewed as a pivotal one for Frost. NCAA violations would be another knock on his resume.