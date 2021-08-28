 Skip to main content
Saturday, August 28, 2021

Scott Frost’s hot seat sizzling after Nebraska’s loss to Illinois

August 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Scott Frost

Year four for Nebraska football under Scott Frost is off to a bad start.

Frost’s Cornhuskers led Illinois 9-2 early in the second quarter of the season-opening game for each team on Saturday. But then the Huskers crumbled. They allowed the Illini to score 28 unanswered points for a 30-9 lead in the third quarter. Though Nebraska came back with a few touchdowns, they lost 30-22. It was the third time in four years that Nebraska has lost its opener under Frost.

Nebraska made all sorts of mistakes in the game. They let up the first two points of the game when their punt returner botched a return and was tackled for a safety. They missed two extra points. And Adrian Martinez lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. You can’t overcome all those mistakes to win a game.

Here was the botched safety:

And here was the fumble:

That’s ugly.

Frost is lucky he has a $20 million buyout, otherwise Nebraska might be more motivated to move on from him quickly.

