SEC has policy for ‘Horns Down’ gesture

The SEC will be adding Texas and Oklahoma in 2024, meaning they will need a policy in place for how they handle those who do the disrespectful “Horns Down” gesture. Apparently they have an existing policy that will extend to Texas taunters.

John McDaid, the SEC Coordinator of Officials, told reporters at SEC Media Days on Tuesday that they will treat “Horns Down” gestures they same way they do mocking Florida Gator Chomps and Ole Miss Land Shark signals.

John McDaid, SEC’s coordinator of officials, on penalizing for Horns down signal in ‘24: “Unsportsmanlike conduct needs to fit 1 of 3 categories: Is it taunting an opponent? Is it making a travesty of the game? Is it otherwise compromising our ability to manage the game? There’s… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 18, 2023

“Unsportsmanlike conduct needs to fit one of three categories: Is it taunting an opponent? Is it making a travesty of the game? Is it otherwise compromising our ability to manage the game? There’s a difference between a player giving a signal directly in face of an opponent, as opposed to doing it with teammates celebrating after a touchdown or on the sideline. To net all that out, every single occurrence is not an act of unsportsmanlike conduct,” McDaid said.

Hook ’em Horns is a chant and hand signal for the Texas Longhorns. Those looking to mock the school and its fans often do so by reversing the hand signal and pointing their fingers down for a “Horns Down” gesture.

A few years ago, the Big 12 decided to crack down on the Horns Down gesture and what they deemed to be other taunts. It seems like a positive that nuance and context will be applied by the SEC officials regarding the gestures.