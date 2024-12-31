Shane Beamer flips out after being taunted by Bret Bielema

Shane Beamer flipped out after being taunted by opposing coach Bret Bielema during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Tuesday.

Illinois was leading South Carolina 14-10 late in the third quarter of their game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Gamecocks had the ball in Illini territory, and LaNorris Sellers rushed for 6 yards to the Illinois 14. Illinois cornerback Jaheim Clarke got injured while tackling Sellers on the play.

After Bielema went to check on his injured player, he started to taunt Beamer by making the motion for a substitution. Bielema kept doing it until he got Beamer’s attention. Once Beamer saw it, he became enraged and went after the Illinois coach.

Bowl Games don’t matter?? Tell that to Shane Beamer and Bret Bielema LOOK WHAT THE CHEEZ-IT BOWL MEANS TO THESE GUYS pic.twitter.com/l3Y7gXNECn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2024

As if that weren’t enough, Bielema got Beamer to burn a timeout a few plays later by substituting late in the play.

South Carolina ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession, while Illinois responded with one to re-take the lead.