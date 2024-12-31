 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 31, 2024

Shane Beamer flips out after being taunted by Bret Bielema

December 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Bret BielemaShane Beamer

Shane Beamer held back

Shane Beamer flipped out after being taunted by opposing coach Bret Bielema during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Tuesday.

Illinois was leading South Carolina 14-10 late in the third quarter of their game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Gamecocks had the ball in Illini territory, and LaNorris Sellers rushed for 6 yards to the Illinois 14. Illinois cornerback Jaheim Clarke got injured while tackling Sellers on the play.

After Bielema went to check on his injured player, he started to taunt Beamer by making the motion for a substitution. Bielema kept doing it until he got Beamer’s attention. Once Beamer saw it, he became enraged and went after the Illinois coach.

As if that weren’t enough, Bielema got Beamer to burn a timeout a few plays later by substituting late in the play.

South Carolina ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession, while Illinois responded with one to re-take the lead.

comments powered by Disqus