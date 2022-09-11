Shawn Clark emotional in interview after Appalachian State upset win

Last weekend, Appalachian State gave us one of the best games of the week. This week, they gave us one of the biggest upsets.

Appalachian State upset Texas A&M 17-14 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Saturday. The win came a week after the Mountaineers nearly beat North Carolina in a thrilling 63-61 defeat.

Quarterback Chase Brice threw for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Camerun Peoples ran for 112 yards.

Shawn Clark, who is in his third full season as Appalachian State’s head coach, was extremely emotional during his postgame interview.

“We came into College Station and beat the No. 6 team in the country. How cool is that?” the 47-year-old head coach said on ESPN after the win.

“I wish my wife and kids were here. My little son, Braxton. It’s unbelievable.

“I love this program. This means everything to me.”

Clark took over Appalachian State for their bowl game in the 2019 season. He has gone 21-8 as head coach, including this big win over a team some thought would contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That’s pretty darn good.