SMU lands commitment from offensive lineman with best name in football

Move over, Decoldest Crawford. There will be a player in college football with an even better name.

SMU has landed a commitment from a high school offensive lineman named King Large. Large announced via Twitter Monday that he is 100 percent committed to the Mustangs.

Everything about Large’s name is perfect. He’s an offensive lineman named Large. And his first name is King. He is the king of the large men.

Large is listed at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds. He is rated as a 3-star recruit out of St. John Bosco, which is a powerhouse program in Southern California.

Large committed to SMU after his official visit to the program, which he described as “amazing.”

Large also had offers from Pac-12 schools Cal and Oregon, among other programs. The King will be living Large in Dallas.