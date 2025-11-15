Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans all said the same thing about Shane Beamer after South Carolina’s collapse

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer saw his team fall behind early on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Kns Tennessee South Carolina Football Bp

If Shane Beamer was not on the hot seat prior to Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, he certainly is now.

Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks blew a 30-3 halftime lead Saturday, allowing 28 unanswered points in the second half as the Aggies stormed back for a 31-30 win. Many Gamecocks fans said after the game that they had seen enough from Beamer, and that it was time to fire him after such a staggering collapse.

The problem for South Carolina is Beamer’s contract. They would have to pay him $27.9 million if they were to fire him, a big sum for any school.

A few months ago, Beamer was seen as another school’s dream coach, but at that time nobody thought he would want to leave a job he had been fairly successful in. He won nine games as recently as last season, but the Gamecocks are now 3-7, and nobody is satisfied with that.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App