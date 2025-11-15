Fans all said the same thing about Shane Beamer after South Carolina’s collapse

If Shane Beamer was not on the hot seat prior to Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, he certainly is now.

Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks blew a 30-3 halftime lead Saturday, allowing 28 unanswered points in the second half as the Aggies stormed back for a 31-30 win. Many Gamecocks fans said after the game that they had seen enough from Beamer, and that it was time to fire him after such a staggering collapse.

The problem for South Carolina is Beamer’s contract. They would have to pay him $27.9 million if they were to fire him, a big sum for any school.

A few months ago, Beamer was seen as another school’s dream coach, but at that time nobody thought he would want to leave a job he had been fairly successful in. He won nine games as recently as last season, but the Gamecocks are now 3-7, and nobody is satisfied with that.