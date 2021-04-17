 Skip to main content
Look: South Dakota State coaches broke glass in press box celebrating TD

April 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

South Dakota State picked up a huge win over North Dakota State 27-17 in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, and they enjoyed themselves thoroughly.

SDSU ended ended the Bison’s nine-year run as the Missouri Valley Conference football champs with the win. They also picked up the conference’s automatic bid into the FCS playoffs. And to show how big of a win it was, they ended North Dakota State’s incredible 32-game home winning streak.

After scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to go up 27-17, SDSU’s coaches shattered glass in the Fargodome press box while celebrating.

One Bison fan did not appreciate the glass being broken nearby where she was sitting.

That was one big win for the Jackrabbits … and one big press box celebration as well.

