Look: South Dakota State coaches broke glass in press box celebrating TD

South Dakota State picked up a huge win over North Dakota State 27-17 in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, and they enjoyed themselves thoroughly.

SDSU ended ended the Bison’s nine-year run as the Missouri Valley Conference football champs with the win. They also picked up the conference’s automatic bid into the FCS playoffs. And to show how big of a win it was, they ended North Dakota State’s incredible 32-game home winning streak.

After scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to go up 27-17, SDSU’s coaches shattered glass in the Fargodome press box while celebrating.

SDSU coaches shattered glass in Fargodome press box celebrating Jackrabbits’ last touchdown. pic.twitter.com/vvIABTQoxy — Mike McFeely (@McFeely_Inforum) April 17, 2021

One Bison fan did not appreciate the glass being broken nearby where she was sitting.

Stay classy, SDSU staff Ya know, I give credit to SDSU team and how they played and NDSU struggled. But speechless at the lack of class by SDSU staff. And, yea, I was still picking glass out of my hair walking back to my car. SMDH. #NDSUFootball #NDSU #BisonNation pic.twitter.com/RWjVpg08Os — Heidi Fiechtner (@HeidiElyse1) April 17, 2021

That was one big win for the Jackrabbits … and one big press box celebration as well.