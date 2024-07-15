 Skip to main content
Star QB was not happy with his depiction in ‘NCAA Football’ video game

July 15, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jaxson Dart throwing a ball

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) prepares for a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart does not seem too impressed with his depiction in the new “NCAA Football” video game from EA Sports.

At Monday’s SEC Media Day, Dart got to see his image in the new EA Sports game, which is slated to release on July 19. Dart is depicted with a rather prominent mustache, and the Ole Miss quarterback was not feeling his virtual likeness.

“Not me,” Dart said when asked to comment on his likeness.

The game developers do seem to have going for Dart’s longer hair, but the facial hair is a bit of a miss. On the bright side, it is nowhere near as bad as some of EA’s previous efforts.

Dart threw for 3,364 yards for Ole Miss last season. One figures he and his team will be popular selections in the game, mustache or not.

Jaxson Dart
