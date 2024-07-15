Star QB was not happy with his depiction in ‘NCAA Football’ video game

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart does not seem too impressed with his depiction in the new “NCAA Football” video game from EA Sports.

At Monday’s SEC Media Day, Dart got to see his image in the new EA Sports game, which is slated to release on July 19. Dart is depicted with a rather prominent mustache, and the Ole Miss quarterback was not feeling his virtual likeness.

At SEC media days, Jaxson Dart is shown his image from the new EA Sports college football video game. Who’s that? “Not me,” he said. pic.twitter.com/xrlvxGTsyI — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 15, 2024

“Not me,” Dart said when asked to comment on his likeness.

The game developers do seem to have going for Dart’s longer hair, but the facial hair is a bit of a miss. On the bright side, it is nowhere near as bad as some of EA’s previous efforts.

Dart threw for 3,364 yards for Ole Miss last season. One figures he and his team will be popular selections in the game, mustache or not.