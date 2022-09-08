Steve Sarkisian had advice to Quinn Ewers on not getting car towed

Steve Sarkisian offered some advice this week to quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers on Saturday made his debut for the Longhorns in Texas’ 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The freshman quarterback threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns. But he had a rude surprise awaiting him when he got done playing.

Ewers discovered that his car had been towed during the game.

How’d I get towed during the game🤣 — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) September 4, 2022

Apparently Ewers swapped parking passes with his parents and used the wrong one for his Porsche, resulting in it getting towed.

Sarkisian had some straightforward advice for his quarterback to avoid such issues in the future:

Sark on Quinn Ewers' car getting towed: "He's gotta park where he's supposed to park." — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) September 5, 2022

“He’s gotta park where he’s supposed to park,” Sark said.

That’s it. Ewers only needs to park where he’s supposed to. Now, if Sark can get Ewers to throw where he’s supposed to, then he’ll be completely set.

