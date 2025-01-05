Report: College Football Playoff coach drawing interest from NFL teams

One of the top college coaches in the country is reportedly drawing interest from NFL teams.

During the Week 18 edition of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” Adam Schefter said he would expect NFL teams to reach out to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. Schefter shared the tidbit of information at the end of a segment where he predicted what the future holds for a handful of coaches who are on the hot seat.

“I would expect some teams to call and inquire about the Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, who has drawn some interest from the NFL level,” Schefter said.

You can hear the comment at around the 5:28 mark:

A spin on the NFL coaching carousel. pic.twitter.com/VqBSp7CSq2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2025

Sarkisian is in his fourth season as the head coach at Texas. The Longhorns have gotten progressively better each year and have made back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. Texas will face Ohio State in the CFP semifinals on Friday night.

While it seems unlikely that Sarkisian will make the jump to the NFL, he is an offensive-minded coach who has a history of working with top quarterbacks. Coaches with similar resumes have had success with NFL teams in recent years, so it makes sense that there is a level of interest.