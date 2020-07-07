Steve Sarkisian undergoes successful heart procedure

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian underwent a successful heart procedure recently to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly.

The heart anomaly was discovered during an annual executive physical last week, leading Sarkisian to undergo the procedure in Birmingham, Ala. on July 2. Alabama said in a statement that Sarkisian is expected to make a full recovery.

Sarkisian, 46, is in his second stint with Alabama. He began with them in 2016 as an offensive analyst and interim offensive coordinator after being ousted by USC for his alcohol issues. He served as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons and then returned to Alabama last year.