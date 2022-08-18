 Skip to main content
Steve Sarkisian hints he knows who will be Texas’ starting QB

August 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Steve Sarkisian hinted on Thursday that he has made a decision about Texas’ starting quarterback.

Sark spoke with the media and discussed the quarterback position. He said he has a “pretty good idea” who will be the team’s starting quarterback. However, Sark wants Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers to have a little more time to battle for the job.

Earlier this week, Sarkisian said the battle between the players was tight.

Card is entering his redshirt sophomore season. He passed for 590 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception last season.

Ewers enrolled at Ohio State last year but quickly transferred away from the school and chose Texas. He is a highly-touted prospect, but his status as a top recruit is not guaranteeing him any playing time.

Texas is coming off a 5-7 season in what was Sarkisian’s first season on the job.

