Steve Sarkisian hints he knows who will be Texas’ starting QB

Steve Sarkisian hinted on Thursday that he has made a decision about Texas’ starting quarterback.

Sark spoke with the media and discussed the quarterback position. He said he has a “pretty good idea” who will be the team’s starting quarterback. However, Sark wants Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers to have a little more time to battle for the job.

Steve Sarkisian says ”I have a pretty good idea” who the #Longhorns’ QB will be between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers, “but I want to let these guys compete a little more.” — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) August 18, 2022

Earlier this week, Sarkisian said the battle between the players was tight.

Sark on QB separation: "It's tight. Both guys are working very hard." Says they both are operating at a high level, but recognize there is room for improvement. — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) August 15, 2022

Card is entering his redshirt sophomore season. He passed for 590 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception last season.

Ewers enrolled at Ohio State last year but quickly transferred away from the school and chose Texas. He is a highly-touted prospect, but his status as a top recruit is not guaranteeing him any playing time.

Texas is coming off a 5-7 season in what was Sarkisian’s first season on the job.