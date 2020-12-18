Sun Belt Conference championship game canceled due to COVID

The Sun Belt Conference will have co-champions this year.

Saturday’s scheduled conference championship game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana Lafayette has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within Coastal Carolina’s program. The conference announced the news on Thursday and explained why.

“Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play due to possible exposure and therefore the game cannot be played,” the conference said.

Coastal Carolina is 11-0 and the Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-1. Coastal was ranked so low by the College Football Playoff committee that the game being canceled won’t impact the CFP; the committee made it clear they wouldn’t include them.

This does hurt Coastal’s ability to showcase that they should be in a New Year’s bowl game. The Cure Bowl seems like it could be a possibility for the Chanticleers.