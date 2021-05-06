Texas LB Jake Ehlinger found dead near campus

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead near the school’s campus on Thursday, according to Austin police.

Officers responded to a call on Thursday afternoon and found Ehlinger dead in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street, according to Brian Davis of Hookem. While few details were released, police said they did not consider the death suspicious. No cause of death was announced.

Ehlinger is the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts. Jake Ehlinger was accidentally shown on NFL Network’s draft coverage, which Sam laughed about during an availability with reporters.

Jake Ehlinger spent the last two seasons as a backup linebacker for the Longhorns. He committed to Texas as a two-star prospect, and had yet to appear in any games for the team.

Photo: @jehlinger2/Twitter