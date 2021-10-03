Tim Hasselbeck had funny comment about awful DJ Uiagalelei pass

Tim Hasselbeck had a funny comment on Saturday night about an awful pass attempt by DJ Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei’s Clemson Tigers narrowly escaped Boston College 19-13. Uiagalelei went 13/28 for 207 yards, while adding 50 rushing yards.

Late in the third quarter, Clemson had the ball in BC territory with the game tied at 13. BC was called for a defensive holding penalty, giving Clemson a first down.

Uiagalelei’s pass attempt on the play sailed incomplete and nowhere near his receiver, which Hasselbeck noted in humorous fashion.

“Look how far away that football is, if it was a grenade nobody would’ve died, the ball is not close”.

Tim Hasselbeck out of line with this comment 😂pic.twitter.com/eSIilBeUxp https://t.co/pNgYHUQwNb — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 3, 2021

That’s harsh. But he was also trying to illustrate how irrelevant the holding call was.

Clemson ended up with a field goal on the possession and won the game. The Tigers’ offense has been lackluster all season, and Uiagalelei’s performance has fallen below expectations.

One note to keep in mind is that Hasselbeck, like his brother Matt, is a former BC quarterback. Maybe a slight bit of bias was showing.