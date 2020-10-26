 Skip to main content
Travis Etienne plans to beef up his breakfast after enduring cramps

October 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne is planning to eat a better breakfast in the future to avoid the same fate he endured on Saturday.

Clemson beat Syracuse 47-21 at home on Saturday, but Etienne was in and out of the game due to cramps. After the game, Etienne blamed his light breakfast on the issue, saying he only ate a bowl of Frosted Flakes. He plans to eat some eggs and bacon or sausage next time.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a funny comment about the situation Sunday. He said he wasn’t about to rip on Kellogg’s or Frosted Flakes. Why? Because Tony The Tiger is in the same family as the Clemson Tigers.

Despite his issues, Etienne still rushed 16 times for 86 yards and three touchdowns. He has 816 total yards and nine total touchdowns this season for the 6-0 Tigers.

