Travis Etienne plans to beef up his breakfast after enduring cramps

Travis Etienne is planning to eat a better breakfast in the future to avoid the same fate he endured on Saturday.

Clemson beat Syracuse 47-21 at home on Saturday, but Etienne was in and out of the game due to cramps. After the game, Etienne blamed his light breakfast on the issue, saying he only ate a bowl of Frosted Flakes. He plans to eat some eggs and bacon or sausage next time.

Etienne said he was cramping up because he only ate Frosted Flakes for breakfast. Next time he's going to eat eggs and bacon. Lol — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) October 24, 2020

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a funny comment about the situation Sunday. He said he wasn’t about to rip on Kellogg’s or Frosted Flakes. Why? Because Tony The Tiger is in the same family as the Clemson Tigers.

Dabo asked about Travis Etienne going out with cramps after eating only Frosted Flakes for breakfast: "Let's don't slam Kellogg's now. I love some Frosted Flakes. Tony The Tiger, we're all in the same family." — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) October 25, 2020

Despite his issues, Etienne still rushed 16 times for 86 yards and three touchdowns. He has 816 total yards and nine total touchdowns this season for the 6-0 Tigers.