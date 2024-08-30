Travis Hunter makes wild catch-of-the-year candidate in Colorado season opener

The Travis Hunter Show is back on the air in a big way.

The Colorado star Hunter ran roughshod over North Dakota State during his team’s season opener on Thursday. Hunter hauled in seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns as the Buffaloes earned the 31-26 victory.

By far Hunter’s most impressive catch of the day came in the fourth quarter as Colorado was facing a 3rd-and-goal from NDSU’s three-yard line. Hunter was knocked off balance a bit as he was jostling in the end zone with NDSU cornerback Jailen Duffie and seemed to be in no position to catch the pass that came in from Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But at the very last moment, Hunter, right as he was getting knocked to the turf by Duffie, threw his hands up and somehow reeled in the football in the front corner of the end zone for the touchdown.

Here is the video of the unbelievable play.

MY GOD TRAVIS HUNTER!!! pic.twitter.com/5gNZbV5AvJ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) August 30, 2024

A closer angle of the catch can be seen below.

Travis Hunter is RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/pkJArTctor — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 30, 2024

Duffie may have gotten away with pass interference there, and Sanders probably could have put that ball in a slightly better spot too. But special players like Hunter just have ways of making magic happen, no matter the circumstances at hand.

The junior Hunter burst onto the scene for Colorado last season, making dynamic plays on both sides of the football (Hunter plays at cornerback as well). While his 2023 campaign ended prematurely after he got injured on a very controversial hit, Hunter is picking up in 2024 right where he left off.