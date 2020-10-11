 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 10, 2020

Trevor Lawrence feeling ‘sore’ after big hit from Keontra Smith

October 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence took a big hit during Clemson’s 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday night, and he is feeling the effects from it.

Miami striker Keontra Smith drilled Lawrence in the midsection during the third quarter of the game. Lawrence went down in pain but was able to return to lead a touchdown drive. Smith ended up ejected after the hit was reviewed for targeting.

Lawrence was asked after the game how he was feeling and said he was “sore.”

You can bet he was sore after a big hit like that.

Lawrence went 29/41 for 292 yards and three touchdown passes in the game. He also rushed for 34 yards and a score. Clemson is now 4-0 after handing Miami its first loss of the season.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus