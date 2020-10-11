Trevor Lawrence feeling ‘sore’ after big hit from Keontra Smith

Trevor Lawrence took a big hit during Clemson’s 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday night, and he is feeling the effects from it.

Miami striker Keontra Smith drilled Lawrence in the midsection during the third quarter of the game. Lawrence went down in pain but was able to return to lead a touchdown drive. Smith ended up ejected after the hit was reviewed for targeting.

#Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence down on the field after this hit. pic.twitter.com/ZJxQtdpQW6 — Shawn Spencer (@Spencer_NFL) October 11, 2020

Lawrence was asked after the game how he was feeling and said he was “sore.”

Trevor Lawrence asked how he's feeling: "I'm sore." — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) October 11, 2020

You can bet he was sore after a big hit like that.

Lawrence went 29/41 for 292 yards and three touchdown passes in the game. He also rushed for 34 yards and a score. Clemson is now 4-0 after handing Miami its first loss of the season.