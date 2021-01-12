Video: Najee Harris fumes after Tuf Borland holds his ankle

Najee Harris was fuming after having his ankle held by Tuf Borland on a touchdown run in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Monday night.

Harris scored the first touchdown of the game, but it took a while for the officials to give Alabama the signal for the points. It seems the delay may have been because they were sorting out the Borland situation.

Video replay showed Borland holding Harris’ ankle as the running back was in the end zone.

There it is. Najee is trying get up and Borland is still holding on for dear life. pic.twitter.com/dvlWtKKVJo — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) January 12, 2021

Here’s the still image:

Najee Harris really didn't appreciate this. pic.twitter.com/AZQpmXmn9c — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) January 12, 2021

Maybe Borland didn’t know that the touchdown had been scored and he was trying to prevent Harris from going any further. The officials should have sorted things out sooner.

Harris’ touchdown plus the extra point put Alabama up 7-0 early against Ohio State.