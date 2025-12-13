Two Georgia football players arrested for shoplifting

In a fresh off-field controversy for the Georgia Bulldogs, freshmen offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker were arrested Friday on misdemeanor theft by shoplifting charges in Athens.

The incident, which occurred at a local retailer, led to their booking into Clarke County Jail late that afternoon — Walker at 5:30 p.m. and Glover at 5:55 p.m. — before each posted a $1,500 bond and were released

Glover, a Fairburn native and All-SEC freshman selection, started the final 11 games of the season, anchoring the line for the SEC champions.

Walker, from Decatur, contributed 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns across six reserve appearances, though he missed the SEC title game after surgery for injuries sustained in an earlier car accident.

University spokesman Steve Drummond acknowledged the arrests.

“We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” he said in a statement to ESPN. “This is a pending legal matter, and we will not have further comment at this time.”

The arrests echo recent turmoil in the program.

Just weeks ago, redshirt freshman Nyier Daniels was dismissed by coach Kirby Smart following his arrest on 13 charges, including felony fleeing police at over 150 mph and child cruelty, in Commerce.

As Georgia prepares for the College Football Playoff, these incidents raise questions about player conduct under Smart’s watch, potentially impacting team morale and recruitment.

Details on stolen items remain undisclosed, with court dates pending.