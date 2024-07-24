New UCLA coach goes viral for awkward introduction speech

New UCLA head football coach DeShaun Foster might want to brush up on his media training prior to the start of the fall football season.

Foster was the first coach to speak Wednesday morning from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is the site of Big Ten Football Media Days this week. The coach introduced himself and then trailed off during the first minute of his speech.

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster with a really awkward Big Ten media day opening statement pic.twitter.com/dHX5ayP7K3 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) July 24, 2024

Was Foster just nervous? That’s the way it seemed.

“I’m sure you guys don’t know too much about UCLA but our football program … we’re in LA … it’s us and USC,” Foster said.

Foster just froze. Maybe next time he should bring a notes sheet filled with talking points/bullet points to hit on to avoid a similar situation in the future.

Foster played running back at UCLA and was an NFL running back. He has coached at UCLA over two different stints.

Prior to becoming the head coach this year, the 44-year-old Foster had served as the team’s running backs coach from 2017-2023. The media portion of the job is definitely something Foster needs to work on.