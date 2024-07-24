 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 24, 2024

New UCLA coach goes viral for awkward introduction speech

July 24, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
DeShaun Foster at the podium

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

New UCLA head football coach DeShaun Foster might want to brush up on his media training prior to the start of the fall football season.

Foster was the first coach to speak Wednesday morning from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is the site of Big Ten Football Media Days this week. The coach introduced himself and then trailed off during the first minute of his speech.

Was Foster just nervous? That’s the way it seemed.

“I’m sure you guys don’t know too much about UCLA but our football program … we’re in LA … it’s us and USC,” Foster said.

Foster just froze. Maybe next time he should bring a notes sheet filled with talking points/bullet points to hit on to avoid a similar situation in the future.

Foster played running back at UCLA and was an NFL running back. He has coached at UCLA over two different stints.

Prior to becoming the head coach this year, the 44-year-old Foster had served as the team’s running backs coach from 2017-2023. The media portion of the job is definitely something Foster needs to work on.

Article Tags

DeShaun FosterUCLA Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus